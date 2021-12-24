Outlook for Shelby County housing in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pandemic-related woes hit the housing market hard, impacting everything from labor costs to inventory.

Continued growth, new construction and limited inventory are to be expected next year in the Shelby County housing market, according to two brokers from Memphis-based Ware Jones Realtors.

“Memphis has been one of the five fastest housing markets in the country and we expect that to continue,” said Worth Jones.

Jones, alongside William Ware, are brokers and co-owners of Ware Jones Realtors. The Memphis natives say major competition will still be seen in the market and affordability will be a top priority for buyers.

“The average time on market in Memphis right now is 10-days and that’s incredibly fast. I mean, [the] historical average is around 30,” Jones said. “I think that lends itself to a lot of buyer frustration because it’s such a competitive environment.”

Housing starts have been below average in the past decade, leading to today’s inventory limitations, according to Jones. All of that is mixed in with pandemic-related supply chain issues.

“Now we have new home construction wanting to ramp up but they’re getting stifled by labor shortage and materials delay,” Jones said.

Home sales are up, though, in comparison to last year, according to Ware.

“I would say that this is what we would consider to be a seller’s market. It’s a great time to sell,” Ware said.

Ware said most new construction is further east in Germantown and Collierville. With other areas from downtown to Lakeland that are being revamped. According to Jones, existing homes in the Memphis area are still going to be a positive market,

Both say sometimes buyers have to compete several times before getting the house they want. They advise buyers to be patient and get a realtor they trust.

“If they’re willing to forgo the concept of ‘move-in ready’ then they can actually still get a pretty good deal out there in the housing market,” Jones said. “Buyers demand a really good product still and buyers are willing to pay market value for that so it’s really important for sellers to hire a good agent who can counsel them [and] provide advice.”

Ware Jones Realtors can be contacted at 901-450-4011 and is located at 556 Colonial Road in East Memphis in the former Travelenium building.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.