One person dies in 3-car crash in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead following a three-car crash in Memphis Thursday night.

The accident happened at Whitten and Macon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released and no other injuries have been confirmed. Stay with Action News 5 on air and online for updates as they become available.

