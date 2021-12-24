One person dies in 3-car crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead following a three-car crash in Memphis Thursday night.

The accident happened at Whitten and Macon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released and no other injuries have been confirmed. Stay with Action News 5 on air and online for updates as they become available.

Officers are on the scene of a three-car crash at Whitten and Macon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.