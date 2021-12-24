MLGW reports over 4,800 customers are without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 4,800 Memphis Light, Gas, and Water customers are without power this Christmas Eve.

No word on what may have caused the outages.

According to the MLGW outage map, many of the outages are expected to repaired by early to late afternoon.

Click here to report an outage to MLGW.

