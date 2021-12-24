Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

MLGW reports over 4,800 customers are without power

MLGW is working to restore power to over 4,800 on Christmas Eve (MLGW).
MLGW is working to restore power to over 4,800 on Christmas Eve (MLGW).(MLGW)
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 4,800 Memphis Light, Gas, and Water customers are without power this Christmas Eve.

No word on what may have caused the outages.

According to the MLGW outage map, many of the outages are expected to repaired by early to late afternoon.

Click here to report an outage to MLGW.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Armed robbery at Outback
Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Memphis Outback restaurant
Memphis restaurants close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Memphis restaurants close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
One person dies in 3-car crash in Memphis
University of Hawaii will not play in bowl game against UofM due to COVID-19

Latest News

SCHD COVID-19 positivity rate data 12/24/21
Newly reported COVID-19 cases spike over 1,000 in Shelby County
Tigers Head Football Coach Ryan Silverfield speaks after canceled bowl game
University of Hawaii will not play in bowl game against UofM due to COVID-19
President Biden approves federal disaster declaration