Memphis families find ways to keep the holiday spirit alive amid tragedy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just days before Santa’s big ride, one Memphis mom got quite the surprise, not from the man in red but the women and men in blue.

Some Memphis police officers and donors from the community wanted to make sure a little boy named Jaylon has a perfect first Christmas.

“I just continue to think about him every single day,” said Officer Lynette Sutton, who was the first officer on the scene after the unthinkable happened to the nine-month-old last month.

“I never seen nobody get shot five times and don’t cry. He smiles every day. He makes me smile every day,” said Jaylon’s mother, Danielle Varnes.

On November 20, Jaylon’s father was out Christmas shopping with his son at Oak Court Mall when he was shot multiple times in the parking lot.

The father later died from his injuries. His son survived.

Jaylon is still being treated at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

It’s not the Christmas this mom had in mind.

“I would be going to work and he would be at home and he would be making a gingerbread house he could eat. But he’s blessed. He’s still here,” said Varnes.

It’s been a tough year for so many Memphis families affected by gun violence, but I guess it’s the spirit of Christmas that is helping people to heal, like Sarah Carpenter.

“It’s tougher than I ever would have imagined. I mean, I would have known people to lose loved ones around this time of the year and it’s tough,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter’s grandson, Braylon Murray, was shot and killed this summer at a carwash on North Hollywood.

The last time Carpenter put together care packages for the homeless, her grandson was with her. So, this year she’s doing it in his honor.

Grief is a tough pill to swallow, but sometimes doing for others is the best medication.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.