Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Forgotten Souls Coalition hosts annual Christmas event for Memphians in need

Each year volunteers take the time to distribute donated items outside of the House of Mtenzi in Midtown. Necessities were available in addition to a warm meal.
Forgotten Souls Coalition hosts annual Christmas event for Memphians in need
Forgotten Souls Coalition hosts annual Christmas event for Memphians in need(WMC)
By Talya Faggart
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For roughly 20 years the Forgotten Souls Coalition has hosted an annual Christmas festival to help those in need. A mission that goes beyond the season of giving.

Each year volunteers take the time to distribute donated items outside of the House of Mtenzi in Midtown. Necessities were available in addition to a warm meal.

“Jeans. We have long sleeve shirts, skull caps, socks, gloves…,” said Tina Byrd.

Byrd works at the House of Mtenzi and has been involved with the coalition for more than a decade.

“It’s very important cause I think this life that we live is not about us. It’s about others and helping, of course,” she said. “I feel like if I can make someone smile and I can help someone, I’ve [done] my due diligence.”

“Everybody needs a little help now and then so we’re here to do it,” said John Mitchell, a volunteer from the Blessed Men of God Resource Center. “All glory goes to God because he’s the one that put it in my heart and mind to go on and do this.”

Mitchell says events like these make an impact on those who really need it.

“I mean they appreciate what we do. They nearly don’t like to tell their story about how they ended up out here but they appreciate everything that we do and they look for us. So if they gonna look for us, we’re gonna be here,” Mitchell said. “I’m just looking for more of the community to come out and to help. Even if they don’t come here to do it on their own.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Armed robbery at Outback
Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Memphis Outback restaurant
Memphis restaurants close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Memphis restaurants close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
One person dies in 3-car crash in Memphis
University of Hawaii will not play in bowl game against UofM due to COVID-19

Latest News

MLGW is working to restore power to over 4,800 on Christmas Eve (MLGW).
MLGW reports over 4,800 customers are without power
Tigers Head Football Coach Ryan Silverfield speaks after canceled bowl game
Toy donation
Toy giveaway for Memphis children to go on after truckload stolen ahead of Christmas
Toy donation
Toy giveaway for Memphis children to go on after truckload stolen ahead of Christmas