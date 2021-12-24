Forgotten Souls Coalition hosts annual Christmas event for Memphians in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For roughly 20 years the Forgotten Souls Coalition has hosted an annual Christmas festival to help those in need. A mission that goes beyond the season of giving.

Each year volunteers take the time to distribute donated items outside of the House of Mtenzi in Midtown. Necessities were available in addition to a warm meal.

“Jeans. We have long sleeve shirts, skull caps, socks, gloves…,” said Tina Byrd.

Byrd works at the House of Mtenzi and has been involved with the coalition for more than a decade.

“It’s very important cause I think this life that we live is not about us. It’s about others and helping, of course,” she said. “I feel like if I can make someone smile and I can help someone, I’ve [done] my due diligence.”

“Everybody needs a little help now and then so we’re here to do it,” said John Mitchell, a volunteer from the Blessed Men of God Resource Center. “All glory goes to God because he’s the one that put it in my heart and mind to go on and do this.”

Mitchell says events like these make an impact on those who really need it.

“I mean they appreciate what we do. They nearly don’t like to tell their story about how they ended up out here but they appreciate everything that we do and they look for us. So if they gonna look for us, we’re gonna be here,” Mitchell said. “I’m just looking for more of the community to come out and to help. Even if they don’t come here to do it on their own.”

