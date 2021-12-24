Advertise with Us
Flames engulf apartment building in Crosstown

Apartment fire on Cleveland St.
Apartment fire on Cleveland St.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is battling a fire at an apartment building in the Crosstown neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. Friday and the flames were mostly out by 9.

As of now, officials have not reported any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains unclear as we work to get more information from MFD.

