Flames engulf apartment building in Crosstown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is battling a fire at an apartment building in the Crosstown neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. Friday and the flames were mostly out by 9.

As of now, officials have not reported any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains unclear as we work to get more information from MFD.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.