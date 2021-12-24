Newly reported COVID-19 cases spike over 1,000 in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As families gather for holiday celebrations, the Shelby County Health Department reports 1,288 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths over the last 24 hours in Shelby County.

This is the first day with over 1,000 new cases since September.

SCHD announced on behalf of the COVID Joint Task Force Friday morning that all mass drive-thru testing centers will be closed from 12 p.m. Friday. These centers will remain closed December 25 and 26, Saturday and Sunday, and they will reopen on December 27, Monday.

SCHD advises anyone experiences symptoms to stay home and not to attend any holiday parties or family gatherings. They say if someone in your household has tested positive then everyone in the home should be assumed positive as well and all individuals should isolate for 10 days.

SCHD COVID-19 data dashboard 12/24/21 (Shelby County Health Department)

The newly reported cases brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 156,036 and 2,650 deaths since the pandemic began.

Due to the recent spike in cases, the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is 559 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 4,702 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 1,195 of them are pediatric cases.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate for the week ending in December 18 is 8.6%, up 3.5% from the previous week.

Shelby County is averaging 2,346 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 76.5% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

536,292 total people vaccinated

1,118,240 total vaccinations administered

16,427 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

