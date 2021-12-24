Breakdown: Why we could experience record breaking temperatures this Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No chance of a white Christmas this year.

In fact, we’ll be on the opposite end of the spectrum with near-record highs.

A very warm Christmas Day is expected across the Mid-South as temperatures rise into the lower to middle 70s. (WMC)

The warmest Christmas on record in Memphis is 76° set in 1889.

Warmest Christmases on record in Memphis (WMC)

Why is it so warm?

A ridge of high pressure is in place across the region. Winds around high pressure move in a clockwise-motion, so as this high moves to the east, it will allow for southerly winds to continue to stream into the region.

Additionally, the ocean temperatures are also very warm -- and water retains heat -- so these southerly winds will be bringing in a tropical airmass.

These southerly winds will be strong, gusting up to wind gusts up to 35 mph both on Christmas Eve and Day.

Sea Surface Tempeatures as of 1 PM CT December 23, 2021 (WMC)

While it will be a tropical Christmas in the Mid-South this year, what exactly are our chances of a White Christmas any given year? Meteorologist Sagay Galindo explains in this Breakdown.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.