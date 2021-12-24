Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Breakdown: Why we could experience record breaking temperatures this Christmas

By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No chance of a white Christmas this year.

In fact, we’ll be on the opposite end of the spectrum with near-record highs.

A very warm Christmas Day is expected across the Mid-South as temperatures rise into the lower...
A very warm Christmas Day is expected across the Mid-South as temperatures rise into the lower to middle 70s.(WMC)

The warmest Christmas on record in Memphis is 76° set in 1889.

Warmest Christmases on record in Memphis
Warmest Christmases on record in Memphis(WMC)

Why is it so warm?

A ridge of high pressure is in place across the region. Winds around high pressure move in a clockwise-motion, so as this high moves to the east, it will allow for southerly winds to continue to stream into the region.

Additionally, the ocean temperatures are also very warm -- and water retains heat -- so these southerly winds will be bringing in a tropical airmass.

These southerly winds will be strong, gusting up to wind gusts up to 35 mph both on Christmas Eve and Day.

Sea Surface Tempeatures as of 1 PM CT December 23, 2021
Sea Surface Tempeatures as of 1 PM CT December 23, 2021(WMC)

While it will be a tropical Christmas in the Mid-South this year, what exactly are our chances of a White Christmas any given year? Meteorologist Sagay Galindo explains in this Breakdown.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Armed robbery at Outback
Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Memphis Outback restaurant
Memphis restaurants close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Memphis restaurants close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
University of Hawaii will not play in bowl game against UofM due to COVID-19
One person dies in 3-car crash in Memphis

Latest News

President Biden approves federal disaster declaration
Breakdown: Why we could experience record breaking temperatures this Christmas
Breakdown: Why we could experience record breaking temperatures this Christmas
WMC First Alert Weather
Unseasonably warm (and windy) this Christmas Eve, Day.
wmc
Christmas Eve Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Dec 24, 2021