Your First Alert to a much warmer pattern for the holiday

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds will gradually increase through the day tomorrow allowing much warmer air to flow in to the Mid-South pushing temperatures well above average for the next several days.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the low to to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds and windy with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH along with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, warm, and windy with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Christmas Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and lows again near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures near 70, and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

