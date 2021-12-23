Advertise with Us
Well-known Memphis priest Monsignor Thomas Kirk dies at 78

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Catholic Diocese of Memphis announced the death of Monsignor Thomas Kirk Wednesday, a Catholic priest who devoted 52 years of service to the faithful of West Tennessee.

A former pastor of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception for a dozen years in the 1980s and ‘90s, Kirk served parishes in Jackson, Savannah and at least five Memphis churches.

A native of Knoxville, the Catholic Diocese says Kirk, age 78, was staying with family there and died of cancer Wednesday morning.

