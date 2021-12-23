Victim severely beaten during burglary in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A burglary in Memphis left a victim in critical condition Tuesday.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the victim was found severely beaten on the floor of a home on Prince Andrew Cove. The home had been ransacked. The victim’s 2006 Toyota Highlander is also missing.

The victim is listed in critical condition at a Memphis hospital.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

