Victim severely beaten during burglary in Memphis

Victim severely beaten during burglary in Memphis
Victim severely beaten during burglary in Memphis
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A burglary in Memphis left a victim in critical condition Tuesday.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the victim was found severely beaten on the floor of a home on Prince Andrew Cove. The home had been ransacked. The victim’s 2006 Toyota Highlander is also missing.

The victim is listed in critical condition at a Memphis hospital.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

TDH changing daily COVID data recording in new age of pandemic
