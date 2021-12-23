Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Two Crittenden County sheriff’s deputies honored for life-saving efforts

Left: Deputy Strayhorn Right: Deputy Blazin
Left: Deputy Strayhorn Right: Deputy Blazin(Source: Crittenden county Sheriff)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Two Crittenden County sheriff’s deputies are being honored for their life-saving efforts.

Deputy Cole Strayhorn is being recognized after he talked a man out of jumping off a rail into the Mississippi River. The sheriff’s office says officers were called to the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge where a man was threatening to jump in the river. Strayhorn talked to the man for some time and negotiated with him not to jump.

Deputy Blazin arrived at a scene and used her CPR training to resuscitate an unresponsive man.

Both deputies are nominated for the life-saving award.

A ceremony will be scheduled after the holidays to recognize the deputies for their life-saving efforts.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in Midtown
New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
Bwerani Johnson
Freedom Prep basketball coach arrested after courtside fight with son
Shanynthia Gardner
Mother charged in murder of her 4 children found guilty on 20 counts
Hernando police arrest suspect for trying to meet 13-year-old girl for sexual purposes
Man wanted for child enticement shoots himself during struggle with Hernando police

Latest News

Partners in Unity organization hosts toy and coat giveaway in North Memphis
Partners in Unity organization hosts toy and coat giveaway in North Memphis
Victim Trez Hall
Tunica County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder at nightclub
At-home COVID-19 tests in high demand amid holiday season
Victim severely beaten during burglary in Memphis
Victim severely beaten during burglary in Memphis