Tunica County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder at nightclub

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder at a nightclub.

The murder happened December 18 at Harris Night Club on Highway 4 in Tunica and claimed the life of Trez Hall.

Anyone with information about suspects or the case is asked to call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 662-363-1411 ext. 3028 or Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0440.

