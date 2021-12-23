Advertise with Us
Tunica County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder at nightclub

Victim Trez Hall
Victim Trez Hall(Source: Tunica County Sheriff's Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder at a nightclub.

The murder happened December 18 at Harris Night Club on Highway 4 in Tunica and claimed the life of Trez Hall.

Anyone with information about suspects or the case is asked to call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 662-363-1411 ext. 3028 or Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0440.

