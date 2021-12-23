Advertise with Us
Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Memphis Outback restaurant

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The investigation into an armed robbery at a Memphis Outback is underway and the man responsible is still on the run.

Surveillance video Memphis Police Department shared on Facebook shows the armed suspect entering the Outback on Union Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, aiming the weapon at an employee.

He then makes his way into the office, fills his sweatshirt with cash and pulls out several cash drawers before running off. The amount of money taken is unknown.

He fled the scene on foot heading south, according to MPD.

Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

