Stax Music Academy students spread Christmas cheer to MATA riders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Buddy the Elf may have nailed it when he said, “The best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

That’s exactly what the students of Stax Music Academy did Wednesday for MATA riders.

Action News 5 photojournalist Shiela Whaley was there to capture it all.

Stax Musc Academy students sang Christmas songs like “Jingle Bells” and “Let It Snow” duet style for passengers aboard the trolley.

“I’m honestly just so happy that I get to come out and sing for different people,” said one student. “I like to sing for the world and not just for myself or any other reason so I’m really excited to be out here today.”

A lot of passengers were pleased with the surprise performances.

“I loved it,” exclaimed a young passenger. “It was very unexpected.”

