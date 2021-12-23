Shelby County Health Dept. reports spike in COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reported a spike in cases Thursday with 776 newly confirmed cases and seven additional deaths countywide.

Pediatric cases also increased by 193.

The health department says there are 3,641 active COVID-19 cases with 982 of those cases among children.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 154,748 cases with a death toll of 2,439.

The latest weekly test positivity rate for the week ending on Dec. 11 hit 5%. The rate for the following week is expected to be reported Friday morning.

Health leaders expected cases to spike with a new variant circulating the globe and the holiday season upon us.

Vaccines are still encouraged as the best way to fight the spread of the virus.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

535,524 total people vaccinated

1,114,102 total vaccinations administered

14,983 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

Visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data for more data on Shelby County’s COVID-19 cases and vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.