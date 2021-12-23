Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

NARCAN now an option for Arkansas schools

(WALB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - All high schools in Arkansas have the option to have NARCAN on campus for free or at a reduced cost.

Over the past few years, NARCAN has been administered in Arkansas high schools, but access has been limited.

A new authorization letter from the Arkansas Department of Health is to have more medication on campuses across the state allowing it to be more easily accessible.

“Unfortunately, the statistics in our state do show that our youth are experimenting and using opioids,” said Suzanne Jones with the Arkansas Department of Education told KARK.

The growing opioid epidemic continues in Arkansas, worsened by a global pandemic.

“Particularly in rural states, it impacts higher because of social isolation and loneliness,” said Dr. Bala Simon with the Arkansas Department of Health

State agencies have come together to get free or reduced-cost NARCAN on qualifying campuses across the state.

The previous application process for the reduced cost or free doses required an authorizing physician and which many schools don’t have.

The importance of the new authorization gives every qualifying campus within a school district free or reduced doses.

Allowing every high school in a school district to have the medication on hand.

To find more information, go to Arkansas.gov.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
Health department shuts down cotton gin in Memphis
Health department shuts down cotton gin in Memphis
Armed robbery at Outback
Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Memphis Outback restaurant
Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in Midtown
Ole Miss fraternity suspended until 2025 for violating hazing policy
Ole Miss fraternity suspended until 2025 for violating hazing policy

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Dec. 23
Shelby County Health Dept. reports spike in COVID-19 cases
Monsignor Thomas Kirk
Well-known Memphis priest Monsignor Thomas Kirk dies at 78
Police Lights
Man critically injured in shooting dies in hospital 3 days later
Brother Juniper's
Brother Juniper’s to host Christmas Eve Feast for Memphians in need
Crash on I-40
I-40 shut down due to multi-vehicle accident involving tractor-trailer