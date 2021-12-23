Advertise with Us
More clouds & a warming trend into Christmas weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s. More clouds will gradually build in this afternoon and it will be mostly cloudy tonight. High temperatures will reach the lower 60s this afternoon, which is about 10 degrees higher than yesterday. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 50s tonight. It will also be breezy this evening with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 62 degrees. Winds: South 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be warm and windy on Christmas Eve with high temperatures around 70 degrees and wind gusts up to 35 mph. It will be mostly cloudy, but we are not expecting any rain.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Christmas day will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the lower 70s. This will be one of the warmest Christmases on record in Memphis. It will also be breezy Saturday with wind gusts around 30 mph. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be abnormally warm at the start of next week with high temperatures in the lower 70s on Monday and Tuesday. A few showers will be possible Tuesday, but most of the area will stay dry until a cold front arrive on Wednesday.

