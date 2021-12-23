Advertise with Us
Methodist Le Bonheur offers spiritual care helpline for people struggling during the holidays(Source: WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is offering a free service to the Mid-South community aimed at helping folks struggling through hardships.

The holidays are a wonderful time to spread love and cheer with family and friends. But for people coping with a serious illness or grieving the loss of a loved one, it can be a difficult time of year.

Chaplain Perry Little works with Methodist LeBonheur Health Care to provide spiritual care to patients and their families.

“Holidays kind of bring back those memories and we try to be with them and walk with them along that journey,” said Little.

Through Methodist’s Spiritual Care Helpline, people have 24/7 access to chaplains ready to support them through their struggles.

“We believe that spiritual care and spiritual health is essential to physical health,” said Little. “That’s one of the reasons we have a spiritual care department because we understand that people heal faster when they have spiritual care as well as the medical attention that they need while they’re in the hospital.”

Since the hotline launched last year, Little has provided support to people coping with the life-change caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Individuals who are dealing with a little depression and anxiety and they just need somebody to talk to, somebody to listen to their particular situation,” he said.

The hotline is free and open to the whole community, even those who are not Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care patients. Chaplains will be available even during the holidays.

To reach the Adult Spiritual Care Helpline, call 901-573-5631.

To reach the Pediatric Spiritual Care Helpline, call: 901-297-2388.

