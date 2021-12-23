Advertise with Us
Memphis Tigers treated to special luau and fun in the sun ahead of bowl game

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday was day three of the Tigers prep for the Rainbow Warriors in the Hawaii Bowl as they start to ramp up practices, getting most of the fun out of the way last night.

The team learned about dances from different pacific islands and was taught how to do some of the dances.

Defensive lineman Morris Joseph “Mojo” really brought it. Most of the guys were shying away once the camera turned on them, but Mojo was looking for it! Quarterback Seth Henigan gave us a little solo of his hula skills.

The night was capped off with a fire dance. No players got to try that one.

Thursday, the team spent its time between practice and meetings and dinner at a beach.

They soaked up the rays on Waikiki Beach with their EasyPost Hawaii Bowl beach towels. Blowing up the floaties to relax in the waves, belly-flopping, wrestling competitions. We caught Henigan wearing his jersey on the beach.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

