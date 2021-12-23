Man critically injured in shooting dies in hospital 3 days later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who was critically injured in a shooting Monday is now dead.

Memphis police say he was shot at Airways Boulevard and Dwight Road around midnight after an argument led to gunfire.

No arrests have been made in this case.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Airways and Dwight. A male victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 20, 2021

