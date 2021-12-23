Advertise with Us
Man critically injured in shooting dies in hospital 3 days later

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who was critically injured in a shooting Monday is now dead.

Memphis police say he was shot at Airways Boulevard and Dwight Road around midnight after an argument led to gunfire.

No arrests have been made in this case.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

