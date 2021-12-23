Man critically injured in shooting dies in hospital 3 days later
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who was critically injured in a shooting Monday is now dead.
Memphis police say he was shot at Airways Boulevard and Dwight Road around midnight after an argument led to gunfire.
No arrests have been made in this case.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.