Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is a double issue.

Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis joined Amanda Hanson at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to discuss the cover story that highlights at what you can look forward to in the new year in business developments, music, film, and politics.

Jesse also talked about an article from Alex Green who rounds out his favorite Memphis music of 2021.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
Health department shuts down cotton gin in Memphis
Health department shuts down cotton gin in Memphis
Armed robbery at Outback
Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Memphis Outback restaurant
Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in Midtown
Ole Miss fraternity suspended until 2025 for violating hazing policy
Ole Miss fraternity suspended until 2025 for violating hazing policy

Latest News

Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis
Stax Music Academy and MATA
Stax Music Academy students spread Christmas cheer to MATA riders
Stax Music Academy and MATA
Stax Music Academy students spread Christmas cheer to MATA riders
Monsignor Thomas Kirk
Well-known Memphis priest Monsignor Thomas Kirk dies at 78