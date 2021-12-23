Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is a double issue.

Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis joined Amanda Hanson at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to discuss the cover story that highlights at what you can look forward to in the new year in business developments, music, film, and politics.

Jesse also talked about an article from Alex Green who rounds out his favorite Memphis music of 2021.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.