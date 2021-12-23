I-40 shut down due to multi-vehicle accident involving tractor-trailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic on I-40 is experiencing some delays due to a multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

SmartWay cameras show the tractor-trailer is overturned on the scene.

The crash happened near North Germantown Parkway around 4 a.m. Traffic is being diverted to Appling Road.

Memphis Police Department says all eastbound lanes will remain closed until further notice.

