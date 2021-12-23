Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

I-40 shut down due to multi-vehicle accident involving tractor-trailer

Crash on I-40
Crash on I-40(TDOT SmartWay)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic on I-40 is experiencing some delays due to a multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

SmartWay cameras show the tractor-trailer is overturned on the scene.

The crash happened near North Germantown Parkway around 4 a.m. Traffic is being diverted to Appling Road.

Memphis Police Department says all eastbound lanes will remain closed until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
Health department shuts down cotton gin in Memphis
Health department shuts down cotton gin in Memphis
Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in Midtown
Ole Miss fraternity suspended until 2025 for violating hazing policy
Ole Miss fraternity suspended until 2025 for violating hazing policy
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation

Latest News

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
Mid-South law enforcement to be out in force during holiday travel period
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic delayed on I-40 westbound in Shelby Co. after vehicle overturns
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic delayed on I-40 westbound in Shelby Co. after vehicle overturns
School bus carrying 30 children crashes in Desoto County
School bus carrying 30 children crashes in Desoto County
Cement truck overturned on highway ramp
Cement truck overturned on highway ramp