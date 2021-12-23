How to watch NASA’s most powerful space telescope launch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas day NASA and its partners will launch the biggest and most powerful space telescope ever built into space. It is called the James Webb Space Telescope.

Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson caught up with NASA expert Klaus Pontoppidan at the digital desk to find out more about the mission and why it is important.

“It’s trying to answer some of those fundamental questions that we all have as humans,” Pontoppidan said. “Where do we come from? Are we alone in the universe? It addresses these by being able to look back to the very, very early parts of the universe to see the first galaxies being formed, and it’s about to look at the atmosphere of exoplanets and particular exoplanets with rocky surfaces and maybe that have temperatures that are similar to what we have here on earth.”

The launch will take place Saturday, December 25 at 6:20 a.m. CT. Click here to watch the launch live.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.