Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

How to watch NASA’s most powerful space telescope launch

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas day NASA and its partners will launch the biggest and most powerful space telescope ever built into space. It is called the James Webb Space Telescope.

Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson caught up with NASA expert Klaus Pontoppidan at the digital desk to find out more about the mission and why it is important.

“It’s trying to answer some of those fundamental questions that we all have as humans,” Pontoppidan said. “Where do we come from? Are we alone in the universe? It addresses these by being able to look back to the very, very early parts of the universe to see the first galaxies being formed, and it’s about to look at the atmosphere of exoplanets and particular exoplanets with rocky surfaces and maybe that have temperatures that are similar to what we have here on earth.”

The launch will take place Saturday, December 25 at 6:20 a.m. CT. Click here to watch the launch live.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
Health department shuts down cotton gin in Memphis
Health department shuts down cotton gin in Memphis
Armed robbery at Outback
Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Memphis Outback restaurant
Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in Midtown
Ole Miss fraternity suspended until 2025 for violating hazing policy
Ole Miss fraternity suspended until 2025 for violating hazing policy

Latest News

How to watch NASA’s most powerful space telescope launch
Armed robbery at Outback
Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Memphis Outback restaurant
Stax Music Academy and MATA
Stax Music Academy students spread Christmas cheer to MATA riders
Stax Music Academy and MATA
Stax Music Academy students spread Christmas cheer to MATA riders