Dry weather continues with warming temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure remains in place across the region, keeping us dry. This high pressure will allow our temperatures to warm over leading into the holiday weekend, and we could be near record highs on Christmas.

NORMAL HIGH: 52

NORMAL LOW: 35

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 62 degrees. Winds: South 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: It will be warm and windy with high temperatures around 70 degrees and wind gusts up to 35 mph. It will be mostly cloudy, but we are not expecting any rain.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Christmas day will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperature near 74. This will be one of the warmest Christmases on record in Memphis. It will also be breezy with wind gusts around 30 mph. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

RECORD CHRISTMAS DAY HIGH: 76 (1889)

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be abnormally warm at the start of next week with high temperatures in the lower 70s on Monday and Tuesday. A few showers will be possible Tuesday, but most of the area will stay dry until a cold front arrive on Wednesday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

