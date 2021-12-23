Brother Juniper’s to host Christmas Eve Feast for Memphians in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis restaurant, Brother Juniper’s is hosting a Christmas Eve “Take Home” Feast for anyone in need this holiday season.

Brother Juniper’s usually has a Christmas day brunch but this year will be different.

On Friday, those looking for a meal can go to the restaurant between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to get a to-go meal. There will be no dining in.

The restaurant is located at 3515 Walker Avenue.

