Bottom Line: Full house and full fridge for holidays

By Consumer Reports
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - When the holiday season hits, it’s all too easy to let food pile up and take over your fridge. Between what’s already in there and all those extra ingredients for holiday dishes, a thawing turkey or ham and then the leftovers, it’s a recipe for disaster. Consumer Reports shows you how to keep your food safe and your fridge organized for the holidays.

Close to the big day, adjust your shelves to accommodate the foods you’ll need to store.

On the top shelf you’ll want to keep ready-to-eat food, things like prepped salads and desserts and anything you don’t want to come into contact with food on the other shelves.

The middle shelf is your prepared-dish zone, basically for any food that’s prepped, covered, and ready to be heated.

Place a thawing turkey or ham or any other raw meats on the bottom shelf. This prevents them from dripping or getting into your already prepared foods.

Save the less-perishable items like relishes and cranberry sauce for the side shelves.

What about all of those inevitable leftovers? CR has a strategy for those, too. Break down the leftovers into meal-sized portions and store them in shallow, covered containers. And plan to freeze anything you won’t eat in three to four days.

To preserve freshness and the quality of food, you really want to keep things airtight, so use products dedicated for that, like freezer bags.

CR says if you find yourself short on fridge space, use a cooler for some last-minute storage. In very cold areas, a cooler outside your home can help keep even perishables fresh. In warmer climates, use it for drinks to leave more room in the fridge for other holiday meal items.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 'West Memphis Three′ case
Health department shuts down cotton gin in Memphis
Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in Midtown
Ole Miss fraternity suspended until 2025 for violating hazing policy
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief's resignation
Armed robbery at Outback
Air travel expected to peak this week at Memphis International Airport
I-40 shut down due to multi-vehicle accident involving tractor-trailer
Armed robbery at Outback
