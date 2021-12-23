At-home COVID-19 tests in high demand amid holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With long lines at testing sites and loved ones coming into town, move-over electronics, COVID-19 at-home tests have become the must-have item for the holidays.

Finding the tests have become difficult like this one CVS that was sold out.

Walgreens and CVS both told Action News 5 that they are experiencing temporary shortages due to a recent surge in demand.

Walgreens is putting into effect a four-item purchase limit. CVS is limiting customers to six tests.

Kroger also carries at-home tests but says it’s not setting limits at this time.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld is encouraging frequent testing, especially with the new omicron variant in play.

“It’s very contagious,’ he said. “It’s twice as contagious as delta,” said Threlkeld.

Many health officials agree that the PCR test is the gold standard for detecting COVID. These tests are sent off to a lab for a more accurate reading.

So, how much can you trust the rapid over-the-counter tests?

“Yes, they are not as good as the PCR’s in finding those cases with a little bit of viral load, but they still remain pretty good at finding those cases that have higher viral load. I.e. are more contagious to other people and they are very good at predicting positivity,” said Threlkeld.

Threlkled says if you have a positive at-home test, don’t wait for a PCR test to confirm. Begin to take precautions immediately.

However, some people are just deciding to skip the holiday gatherings this year altogether.

“I don’t know their status. They don’t know mine. Some people tell the truth, some people don’t. So, I’m going to play it safe and not gather myself,” said Anthony Prather of Memphis

If you’re unable to find at-home COVID-19 tests, you can always find multiple mass testing sites across the city.

Click here for testing locations.

