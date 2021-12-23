Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

At-home COVID-19 tests in high demand amid holiday season

By Kelli Cook
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With long lines at testing sites and loved ones coming into town, move-over electronics, COVID-19 at-home tests have become the must-have item for the holidays.

Finding the tests have become difficult like this one CVS that was sold out.

Walgreens and CVS both told Action News 5 that they are experiencing temporary shortages due to a recent surge in demand.

Walgreens is putting into effect a four-item purchase limit. CVS is limiting customers to six tests.

Kroger also carries at-home tests but says it’s not setting limits at this time.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld is encouraging frequent testing, especially with the new omicron variant in play.

“It’s very contagious,’ he said. “It’s twice as contagious as delta,” said Threlkeld.

Many health officials agree that the PCR test is the gold standard for detecting COVID. These tests are sent off to a lab for a more accurate reading.

So, how much can you trust the rapid over-the-counter tests?

“Yes, they are not as good as the PCR’s in finding those cases with a little bit of viral load, but they still remain pretty good at finding those cases that have higher viral load. I.e. are more contagious to other people and they are very good at predicting positivity,” said Threlkeld.

Threlkled says if you have a positive at-home test, don’t wait for a PCR test to confirm. Begin to take precautions immediately.

However, some people are just deciding to skip the holiday gatherings this year altogether.

“I don’t know their status. They don’t know mine. Some people tell the truth, some people don’t. So, I’m going to play it safe and not gather myself,” said Anthony Prather of Memphis

If you’re unable to find at-home COVID-19 tests, you can always find multiple mass testing sites across the city.

Click here for testing locations.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in Midtown
New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
Bwerani Johnson
Freedom Prep basketball coach arrested after courtside fight with son
Shanynthia Gardner
Mother charged in murder of her 4 children found guilty on 20 counts
Hernando police arrest suspect for trying to meet 13-year-old girl for sexual purposes
Man wanted for child enticement shoots himself during struggle with Hernando police

Latest News

TDH changing daily COVID data recording in new age of pandemic
TDH changing daily COVID data recording in new age of pandemic
TDH changing daily COVID data recording in new age of pandemic
TDH changing daily COVID data recording in new age of pandemic
COVID tests recommended before holiday travel.
TDH changing daily COVID data recording in new age of pandemic
Health department shuts down cotton gin in Memphis
Health department shuts down cotton gin in Memphis