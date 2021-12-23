Air travel expected to peak this week at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport expects holiday travel to peak Thursday. We’re told thousands will take to the skies as they head to their holiday destinations.

Memphis International is expecting 8,000 travelers to come through their checkpoints Thursday.

This year’s holiday travel numbers are almost at the level they were pre-pandemic, and there is a 68% increase compared to 2020. Memphis airport spokesman Glenn Thomas says this busy travel period began a week ago and will continue through Jan.3.

“We’re expecting about 111,000 people to pass through the checkpoint for, it’s really an 18-day travel period,” said Thomas. “With Christmas, it’s more spread out, and that busy time really began this past Friday.”

This increase comes at a time where the omicron variant is taking over the country. Right now, Memphis International Airport is offering onsite COVID-19 testing. It’s available in the B ticketing lobby.

Just a reminder, masks are still required inside airports. There are still future peak travel days expected this holiday season, including Dec. 26, and Dec. 30.

