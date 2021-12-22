Your First Alert to a much warmer holiday weekend pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A steady southerly flow will be in place for the end of the week and weekend putting the Mid-South on track to have an unseasonably warm Christmas. Fortunately, it will be a dry one as well.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light West wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the low to mid 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Christmas Day will be partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs again near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

