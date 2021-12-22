Advertise with Us
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, West Memphis Police Chief Michael Pope announced his resignation as news broke that West Memphis Three’s attorneys were viewing evidence.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon had strong words that his top cop was resigning for reasons that had nothing to do with the case.

The mayor did not say why Pope resigned less than six months after taking the helm. When asked about comments by an acting prosecutor back in 2011 that the West Memphis Three case evidence was destroyed in a fire, McClendon said that had nothing to do with the city and was way before their time.

“Chief Pope had absolutely nothing to do with the West Memphis Three,” said McClendon. “I don’t think he probably even knows the name of the victims, as well as all their names. So, for them to have added him into that, it’s grossly untrue. I mean, I love Chief Pope. I think he’s a great individual. He did a wonderful job for our city. I wish him luck in his future endeavors.”

The police department has not said who will take over as chief or when the succession will take place.

