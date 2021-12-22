UofM men’s basketball team hopes to return to the court again next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After two canceled games due to COVID-19, the University of Memphis men’s basketball team hopes to return to the court next week.

The Tigers game against Tennessee Saturday was canceled as well as Tuesday’s game against Alabama State.

Two players, Landers Nolley and Tyler Harris, tested positive for COVID-19 and after contact tracing, only four players were eligible to play.

After additional testing, the athletics department hopes the team will play Monday.

