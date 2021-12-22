MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Suspects were arrested after police found a chop shop in Memphis.

Jerrin Bacchus, 32, is charged with theft of property $10,000 - $60,000 and four counts of theft of property $2,500 - $10,000.

Jeremiah Bell is charged with the following:

Theft of property $10,000 - $60,000

Four counts of theft of property $2,500 - $10, 000

Convicted felony in possession of a handgun

Possession of burglary tools

Registration or licensing requirement identification requirement to wit: locksmith license

Evading arrest to wit: foot pursuit

According to the Memphis Police Department, detectives received information that a possible stolen car was located at a dealership in Covington Pike. Upon arrival at the dealership, investigators saw the car being towed away.

Further investigation revealed that the car was towed to a location in the 2300 block of Kimball. Detectives located the car on Kimball and also saw various car parts scattered throughout the property, consistent with an active chop shop.

Suspects arrested after chop shop discovered in Memphis (Source: Memphis Police Department)

Upon searching the property, five verified stolen vehicles and unverified possible stolen vehicles were recovered.

