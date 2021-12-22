Advertise with Us
Suspects arrested after chop shop discovered in Memphis(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Suspects were arrested after police found a chop shop in Memphis.

Jerrin Bacchus, 32, is charged with theft of property $10,000 - $60,000 and four counts of theft of property $2,500 - $10,000.

Jeremiah Bell is charged with the following:

  • Theft of property $10,000 - $60,000
  • Four counts of theft of property $2,500 - $10, 000
  • Convicted felony in possession of a handgun
  • Possession of burglary tools
  • Registration or licensing requirement identification requirement to wit: locksmith license
  • Evading arrest to wit: foot pursuit

According to the Memphis Police Department, detectives received information that a possible stolen car was located at a dealership in Covington Pike. Upon arrival at the dealership, investigators saw the car being towed away.

Further investigation revealed that the car was towed to a location in the 2300 block of Kimball. Detectives located the car on Kimball and also saw various car parts scattered throughout the property, consistent with an active chop shop.

Upon searching the property, five verified stolen vehicles and unverified possible stolen vehicles were recovered.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

