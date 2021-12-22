Shop with a Cop event provides Christmas gifts for Memphis children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department’s Ridgeway station partnered with Amazon M1 for the “Shop With a Cop” event Tuesday.

One parent says this shopping trip at the Target on Colonial Road was a blessing for her and her two girls.

“They just picked anything that they wanted. That was great because I just started back at work, so I couldn’t get them anything,” she said.

“To see an officer and the officer walking down the aisle with the kid, helping them pick out a Christmas toy or pick out gifts for family members, that is just a great feeling to be able to do something positive for the community,” said Sgt. Louis C. Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department.

Monday, the police department’s Crump station helped spread holiday cheer to a number of other children.

