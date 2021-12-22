Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shop With a Cop event provides Christmas gifts for Memphis children

Shop with a Cop event provides Christmas gifts for Memphis children
Shop with a Cop event provides Christmas gifts for Memphis children(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department’s Ridgeway station partnered with Amazon M1 for the “Shop With a Cop” event Tuesday.

One parent says this shopping trip at the Target on Colonial Road was a blessing for her and her two girls.

“They just picked anything that they wanted. That was great because I just started back at work, so I couldn’t get them anything,” she said.

“To see an officer and the officer walking down the aisle with the kid, helping them pick out a Christmas toy or pick out gifts for family members, that is just a great feeling to be able to do something positive for the community,” said Sgt. Louis C. Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department.

Monday, the police department’s Crump station helped spread holiday cheer to a number of other children.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in Midtown
18-wheeler crash at taco shop
Tractor-trailer crashes into Memphis taco shop overnight
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Bwerani Johnson
Freedom Prep basketball coach arrested after courtside fight with son
Shanynthia Gardner
Mother charged in murder of her 4 children found guilty on 20 counts

Latest News

Shelby County government donates $3M to Mid-South Food Bank
Shelby County government donates $3M to Mid-South Food Bank
Shelby County government donates $3M to Mid-South Food Bank
Shelby County government donates $3M to Mid-South Food Bank
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin