Shelby County government donates $3M to Mid-South Food Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $3 million donation will help make sure families across the Mid-South have food on their tables this holiday season.

“We’re hoping to serve over 400 families here today,” said Matthew Mellone, president of the Civics Service Organization at the Memphis University School.

Students from Memphis University School were spreading holiday cheer Tuesday as they helped distribute food for families in need.

“It is so heartwarming for us to be able to see that true gratitude,” Mellone said.

At the school mobile distribution, students handed out vegetables, fruits, and frozen turkey just in time for Christmas. All of it was made possible by the Mid-South Food Bank.

“We’re getting food from all different sorts of resources. We’re picking up food from retail store level. We’re purchasing, we’re partners with the department of agriculture,” said Cathy Pope, president and CEO of the Mid-South Food Bank.

A generous $3 million donation from the Shelby County government will propel the food bank’s efforts.

“This is going to provide nine million meals to our community and that is significant,” Pope said.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says the donation is just one way he hopes to tackle food insecurity.

“Most of my heart really goes out to the kids that don’t have regular access to food,” said Harris. “It is heartbreaking to think about. That’s where I think the focus should be. And I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to make a substantial dent in the 50,000 kids that live in our community that don’t have regular access to food.”

Shelby County also ranks number one for senior hunger in a metropolitan area. Bold moves like the county government’s donation are needed now more than ever.

“The pandemic has only made things worse, so we’ve got to keep on striving,” said Harris.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.