Playhouse on the Square cancels ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ performace due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Playhouse on the Square in Memphis has canceled its last performance of “Little Shop of Horrors” due to COVID-19.

The final show was scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. Those with tickets are being contacted by the theatre’s box office staff.

Playhouse on the Square says a positive COVID test result and possible exposure to its cast and crew led to the cancellation.

The productions of “The Toymaker’s Apprentice” and “To All A Good Night” at the Circuit Playhouse have not been affected.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.