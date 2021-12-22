Advertise with Us
Playhouse on the Square cancels ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ performace due to COVID-19

(Photo Source: Playhouse on the Square)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Playhouse on the Square in Memphis has canceled its last performance of “Little Shop of Horrors” due to COVID-19.

The final show was scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. Those with tickets are being contacted by the theatre’s box office staff.

Playhouse on the Square says a positive COVID test result and possible exposure to its cast and crew led to the cancellation.

The productions of “The Toymaker’s Apprentice” and “To All A Good Night” at the Circuit Playhouse have not been affected.

Hiring trends in 2022 show remote work is the new normal
