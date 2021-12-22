Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Patient hit by car after jumping out ambulance in Biloxi

This all happened on Highway 67 just north of Highway 15. Police say AMR was traveling with a...
This all happened on Highway 67 just north of Highway 15. Police say AMR was traveling with a man who became belligerent.(WLOX)
By Akim Powell
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are investigating a bizarre incident that ended with a patient jumping out of the ambulance into traffic and being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.

This all happened on Highway 67 just north of Highway 15. Police say AMR was traveling with a man who became belligerent.

We’re told the EMTs stopped the ambulance and the man jumped out onto the highway. That’s when a vehicle hit him.

Police say another ambulance came and took the man to the hospital As of now, no word on his condition.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in Midtown
New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
Bwerani Johnson
Freedom Prep basketball coach arrested after courtside fight with son
Shanynthia Gardner
Mother charged in murder of her 4 children found guilty on 20 counts
Hernando police arrest suspect for trying to meet 13-year-old girl for sexual purposes
Man wanted for child enticement shoots himself during struggle with Hernando police

Latest News

Victim Trez Hall
Tunica County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder at nightclub
At-home COVID-19 tests in high demand amid holiday season
Victim severely beaten during burglary in Memphis
Victim severely beaten during burglary in Memphis
TDH changing daily COVID data recording in new age of pandemic
TDH changing daily COVID data recording in new age of pandemic
TDH changing daily COVID data recording in new age of pandemic
TDH changing daily COVID data recording in new age of pandemic