Patient hit by car after jumping out ambulance in Biloxi
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are investigating a bizarre incident that ended with a patient jumping out of the ambulance into traffic and being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.
This all happened on Highway 67 just north of Highway 15. Police say AMR was traveling with a man who became belligerent.
We’re told the EMTs stopped the ambulance and the man jumped out onto the highway. That’s when a vehicle hit him.
Police say another ambulance came and took the man to the hospital As of now, no word on his condition.
