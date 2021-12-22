Advertise with Us
Partners in Unity organization hosts toy and coat giveaway in North Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The generosity and holiday spirit of the Mid-South is on full display once again.

Wednesday, there was a special toy and coat giveaway in North Memphis for families hosted by the Partners in Unity organization.

The group consists of local business owners looking to support the community. Plenty of winter weather clothing was passed out along with toys for kids 5 to 12 years old.

Partners in Unity members say offering support to children is vital for the community.

“This year, the homicide rate is terrible and there are a lot of children that will not have a merry Christmas. So, we try to make a difference. Last year, we did it we, saw maybe 30 to 40 kids out here with no socks. So, this year we got 700 pairs of socks for the rain and cold, so we realized the importance from just a sock to a coat. It makes a big difference to a less fortunate child,” said Marvin Coleman with Partners in Unity.

The group first began its special giveaways back in 2018 with a backpack drive.

State Representative Antonio Parkinson is also one of the group’s supporters.

