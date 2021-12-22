More than 400 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 421 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death over the last 24 hours. This is the first day with over 400 new cases since the fall surge.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 153,972 and 2,432 deaths since the pandemic began.

The current seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise. SCHD reports 341 cases per day for the last seven days, the highest it’s been in recent weeks.

There are currently 3,054 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 839 of them are pediatric cases.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate for the week ending in December 11 is 5%, just a slight increase from the prior week’s 4.6%.

SCHD Health Director Dr. Michell Taylor says changes in the positivity rate data are key factors in predicting how the virus will affect the community in upcoming weeks.

Dr. Taylor also said during the Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force briefing on Thursday that knowing your status, both vaccination and COVID-19 test, is the most important thing before heading into any gatherings this holiday season.

Shelby County is averaging 2,007 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 76.1% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

534,757 total people vaccinated

1,109,598 total vaccinations administered

14,049 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

