Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mississippi shooting suspect, passenger arrested in officer pursuit

(WRDW)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The investigation into a police pursuit is underway and two people are in custody.

Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office helped Hardin County officers with a pursuit Tuesday where a driver led them on a chase from Hardin County into Tippah County.

Officers determined the female driver is wanted out of south Mississippi for her alleged involvement in a shooting.

She allegedly led the officers down a wooded trail where she got stuck. She and the passenger were both taken into custody and are being held at the Alcorn County Jail.

Their names have not been reported at this time.

ACSO says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in Midtown
Bwerani Johnson
Freedom Prep basketball coach arrested after courtside fight with son
Shanynthia Gardner
Mother charged in murder of her 4 children found guilty on 20 counts
New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
Hernando police arrest suspect for trying to meet 13-year-old girl for sexual purposes
Man wanted for child enticement shoots himself during struggle with Hernando police

Latest News

Montavious Jenkins
Man charged with first-degree murder in December homicide
Peppertree apartment owners continue fight to keep complex open
Kellogg's Memphis
‘A good thing for new employees’: Kellogg’s employees approve tentative contract after 11-week strike
Left: King Harvey Right: Kirby Harvey
Memphis police searching for missing, endangered 4-year-old boy