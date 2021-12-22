Memphis woman wins $1M in Tennessee lottery
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman got an early Christmas present this year.
The Tennessee Lottery says Joevelyn Smith was wrapping Christmas presents when she learned she won $1 million.
Smith was one of 19 players who won a combined $3.2 million in the Play It Again December! drawing.
