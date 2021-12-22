Man offering $1K reward for dog taken in carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The victim of a recent carjacking is now asking for help to find his dog that was in the stolen vehicle.

Memphis Animal Services says around 10 p.m. Monday the man was driving in the area of Dennison Street and Jamaica Avenue when he was pulled from his truck by two suspects. The two drove off in his vehicle with the man’s rat terrier dog Trixie inside.

Now he’s offering a $1,000 reward for her safe return.

Trixie has a rabies tag and phone numbers on her collar and she is not microchipped. A picture of her has not been provided.

MAS asks that the community is on the lookout for a white 2002 Toyota Tundra.

If you know anything regarding this case, you are asked to call 901-482-1911 or 901-685-7485.

