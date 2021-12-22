Man indicted on murder charge after woman dies from fentanyl intoxication

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted on multiple charges in a death-by-distribution case.

Timothy Dunner, 39, of Raleigh was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance, to wit fentanyl, with intent to distribute.

Dunner is accused of providing a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 20-year-old woman in May. She was found dead at her Bartlett home. Her cause of death was acute ethanol and fentanyl intoxication.

