Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man indicted on murder charge after woman dies from fentanyl intoxication

Man indicted on murder charge after woman dies from fentanyl intoxication
Man indicted on murder charge after woman dies from fentanyl intoxication(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted on multiple charges in a death-by-distribution case.

Timothy Dunner, 39, of Raleigh was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance, to wit fentanyl, with intent to distribute.

Dunner is accused of providing a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 20-year-old woman in May. She was found dead at her Bartlett home. Her cause of death was acute ethanol and fentanyl intoxication.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in Midtown
18-wheeler crash at taco shop
Tractor-trailer crashes into Memphis taco shop overnight
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Bwerani Johnson
Freedom Prep basketball coach arrested after courtside fight with son
Shanynthia Gardner
Mother charged in murder of her 4 children found guilty on 20 counts

Latest News

Family honors the life of Memphis homicide victim with community outreach
Family honors the life of Memphis homicide victim with community outreach
New access to evidence thought destroyed in 1993 ‘West Memphis Three′ case
COVID surge expected over the holidays due to omicron variant
COVID surge expected over the holidays due to omicron variant
Shelby County government donates $3M to Mid-South Food Bank
Shelby County government donates $3M to Mid-South Food Bank