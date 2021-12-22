Man charged with first-degree murder in December homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 22-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and theft of property in connection to a Dec. 12 homicide investigation.
According to an affidavit, Montavious Jenkins fatally shot a man inside a vehicle on Frosty Meadows Drive.
He was taken into custody at the scene after police identified him as a suspect in the case.
The affidavit does not detail a motive for the shooting.
