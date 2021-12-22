Health department shuts down cotton gin in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department ordered a cotton gin to shut down Wednesday.

Planters Gin Company on Mallory Avenue was ordered to cease all operations because its emissions posed a risk to public health.

According to SCHD, particulate matter was being released into the ambient air outside. There is no word on when the cotton gin will reopen.

