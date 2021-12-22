Advertise with Us
Health department shuts down cotton gin in Memphis
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department ordered a cotton gin to shut down Wednesday.

Planters Gin Company on Mallory Avenue was ordered to cease all operations because its emissions posed a risk to public health.

According to SCHD, particulate matter was being released into the ambient air outside. There is no word on when the cotton gin will reopen.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

