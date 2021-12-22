Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Family honors the life of Memphis homicide victim with community outreach

Family honors the life of Memphis homicide victim with community outreach
Family honors the life of Memphis homicide victim with community outreach(Source: WMC)
By Kelli Cook
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are over 300 families in Memphis this year who lost loved ones to homicides.

The holidays can often be the toughest time of the year, but one of those families found a special way to remember a loved one they lost too soon.

Days before Christmas, 48 kids from the Memphis community got something their parents said was on their Christmas list.

“Because so many parents are struggling right now,” said organizer Sharika Carpenter.

For every pair of shoes,  jeans, and new toy they got was a card attached with a picture of the young man who inspired it all.

“That’s why I’m turning my pain into purpose because I hate being this mad. I hate feeling like this, but they left me no choice but to feel like this. Braylon was my only son,” said Sharika Carpenter.

Sharika Carpenter is the mother of 17-year-old Braylon Murray who was shot and killed in August of this year at a carwash on North Hollywood.

The high school senior was one of 332 homicides so far in 2021.

“When I turn on the news and see people losing loved ones, it’s like I’m right there with them. I feel their pain,” said Murray’s grandmother Sarah Carpenter.

Sarah Carpenter says the violent year in Memphis is disturbing and the answer to lowering the number of homicides will come not just from elected officials but the community itself.

“I think what this city is doing is we’re leaving the wrong people away from the table. The people in those communities are the only ones who can fix it because they know the problem. They’re closest to the problem,” said Sarah Carpenter.

That’s what Braylon’s family is doing now, building relationships with this toy and clothes giveaway for Christmas.

Thanksgiving this year, the family served over 300 meals to the homeless.

Wednesday, they plan to hand out items to the homeless. Every package will have a card with Braylon’s face on it, a reminder that he isn’t just a tally on a homicide count.

“Because I want people to know who Braylon was. This was Braylon’s life. Braylon was a giver,” said Sharika Carpenter.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in Midtown
18-wheeler crash at taco shop
Tractor-trailer crashes into Memphis taco shop overnight
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Bwerani Johnson
Freedom Prep basketball coach arrested after courtside fight with son
Shanynthia Gardner
Mother charged in murder of her 4 children found guilty on 20 counts

Latest News

WMC
Memphis woman wins $1M in Tennessee lottery
Ole Miss fraternity suspended until 2025 for violating hazing policy
Ole Miss fraternity suspended until 2025 for violating hazing policy
UofM men’s basketball team hopes to return to the court again next week
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare - Memphis
COVID-10 hospitalizations at Methodist hospitals increase 50 percent over the last week
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation
West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation