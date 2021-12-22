Family honors the life of Memphis homicide victim with community outreach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are over 300 families in Memphis this year who lost loved ones to homicides.

The holidays can often be the toughest time of the year, but one of those families found a special way to remember a loved one they lost too soon.

Days before Christmas, 48 kids from the Memphis community got something their parents said was on their Christmas list.

“Because so many parents are struggling right now,” said organizer Sharika Carpenter.

For every pair of shoes, jeans, and new toy they got was a card attached with a picture of the young man who inspired it all.

“That’s why I’m turning my pain into purpose because I hate being this mad. I hate feeling like this, but they left me no choice but to feel like this. Braylon was my only son,” said Sharika Carpenter.

Sharika Carpenter is the mother of 17-year-old Braylon Murray who was shot and killed in August of this year at a carwash on North Hollywood.

The high school senior was one of 332 homicides so far in 2021.

“When I turn on the news and see people losing loved ones, it’s like I’m right there with them. I feel their pain,” said Murray’s grandmother Sarah Carpenter.

Sarah Carpenter says the violent year in Memphis is disturbing and the answer to lowering the number of homicides will come not just from elected officials but the community itself.

“I think what this city is doing is we’re leaving the wrong people away from the table. The people in those communities are the only ones who can fix it because they know the problem. They’re closest to the problem,” said Sarah Carpenter.

That’s what Braylon’s family is doing now, building relationships with this toy and clothes giveaway for Christmas.

Thanksgiving this year, the family served over 300 meals to the homeless.

Wednesday, they plan to hand out items to the homeless. Every package will have a card with Braylon’s face on it, a reminder that he isn’t just a tally on a homicide count.

“Because I want people to know who Braylon was. This was Braylon’s life. Braylon was a giver,” said Sharika Carpenter.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.