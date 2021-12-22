COVID surge expected over the holidays due to omicron variant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some families across the country are planning to gather in a way that has not been done since before the pandemic began.

Health experts are expecting a surge of COVID-19 cases this holiday as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads across the country.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Steven Threlkeld, suggests a different kind of gift this Christmas.

“I hope everyone will treat themselves to a vaccine for Christmas and to their family if they haven’t had one,” he said.

He and Dr. Anthony Fauci both say the omicron variant is taking over.

“It is going to be a tough few weeks to months as we get deeper into the winter,” Fauci said.

Earlier this month, Fauci said traveling does increase your chances of getting the virus but masking up and getting the jab continues to be the best defense against COVID-19.

Several health officials have suggested people get tested before gathering, even if they are vaccinated, because they may be asymptomatic.

At-home tests are available in pharmacies.

“You can test soon before the same day as the gathering. That is ideal to do it hours before the gathering because omicron can particularly become contagious probably earlier and earlier compared to the previous variants,” Threlkeld said.

Threlkeld says if you received your second shot six months ago, now is the time to get the booster. He also says it’s important to be mindful of who you’re gathering with this Christmas.

“Even people who are fully vaccinated, if you’re elderly or if you’re immune suppressed, those are the people who can still get serious illness despite being fully vaccinated,” said Threlkeld.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.