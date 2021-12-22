Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

COVID surge expected over the holidays due to omicron variant

COVID surge expected over the holidays due to omicron variant
COVID surge expected over the holidays due to omicron variant(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some families across the country are planning to gather in a way that has not been done since before the pandemic began.

Health experts are expecting a surge of COVID-19 cases this holiday as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads across the country.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Steven Threlkeld, suggests a different kind of gift this Christmas.

“I hope everyone will treat themselves to a vaccine for Christmas and to their family if they haven’t had one,” he said.

He and Dr. Anthony Fauci both say the omicron variant is taking over.

“It is going to be a tough few weeks to months as we get deeper into the winter,” Fauci said.

Earlier this month, Fauci said traveling does increase your chances of getting the virus but masking up and getting the jab continues to be the best defense against COVID-19.

Several health officials have suggested people get tested before gathering, even if they are vaccinated, because they may be asymptomatic.

At-home tests are available in pharmacies.

“You can test soon before the same day as the gathering. That is ideal to do it hours before the gathering because omicron can particularly become contagious probably earlier and earlier compared to the previous variants,” Threlkeld said.

Threlkeld says if you received your second shot six months ago, now is the time to get the booster. He also says it’s important to be mindful of who you’re gathering with this Christmas.

“Even people who are fully vaccinated, if you’re elderly or if you’re immune suppressed, those are the people who can still get serious illness despite being fully vaccinated,” said Threlkeld.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in Midtown
18-wheeler crash at taco shop
Tractor-trailer crashes into Memphis taco shop overnight
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Bwerani Johnson
Freedom Prep basketball coach arrested after courtside fight with son
Shanynthia Gardner
Mother charged in murder of her 4 children found guilty on 20 counts

Latest News

Health experts cautious about omicron impact on children
Health experts cautious about omicron impact on children
Health experts cautious about omicron impact on children
Health experts cautious about omicron impact on children
Pediatricians said they’re in an anxious waiting game to see how the omicron variant will...
Health experts cautious about omicron impact on children
Lynn Fitch
Mississippi among 24 states challenging president’s fourth vaccine mandate