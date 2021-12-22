COVID-10 hospitalizations at Methodist hospitals increase 50 percent over the last week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare system have increased nearly 50 percent over the past week.

Right now, there are 64 people hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the Methodist system. Monday there were 46.

This increase is the highest number the hospital system has seen since August of this year. There is currently only one ICU bed available across the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare system.

Dr. Shailesh Patel says this current trend is going in the wrong direction.

“The trends over the past 24 hours, we are not happy about. It’s going in the wrong direction,” Patel said.

Patel’s message is get vaccinated or if you are eligible, get a COVID-19 booster shot. He says these actions are what will get these numbers back down.

