Cool today, but First Alert to a warm Christmas weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s under a clear sky this morning. With full sunshine today, high temperatures will reach the lower 50s. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 30s tonight. The cold won’t last for long with rising temperatures through the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 52 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and low temperatures near 50. The temperatures will continue to climb on Christmas Eve Friday with high temperatures near 70 degrees. It will be windy on Friday with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Christmas day will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the lower 70s. This will be one of the warmest Christmases on record in Memphis. It will also be breezy Saturday with wind gusts around 30 mph. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The warm weather will continue next week with high temperatures in the lower 70s on Monday and Tuesday. A few showers will be possible Tuesday, but most of the area will stay dry.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.