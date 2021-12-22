Advertise with Us
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler & Action News 5′s Joy Redmond explore community kitchens

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community kitchens have become a great asset for small businesses to take that next step.

Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and the Commercial Appeal’s Jennifer Chandler got together at the Digital Desk to talk about the Memphis Kitchen Co-Op on a mission to help food entrepreneurs. The Co-Op, owned by Richard and Molly McCracken, not only provides shared commercial kitchen space to small businesses, but also business advice.

Watch their interview now on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku), and don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

