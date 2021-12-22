Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler & Action News 5′s Joy Redmond explore community kitchens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community kitchens have become a great asset for small businesses to take that next step.

Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and the Commercial Appeal’s Jennifer Chandler got together at the Digital Desk to talk about the Memphis Kitchen Co-Op on a mission to help food entrepreneurs. The Co-Op, owned by Richard and Molly McCracken, not only provides shared commercial kitchen space to small businesses, but also business advice.

